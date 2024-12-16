William Floyd school district begins testing metal detectors at high school

The William Floyd school district on Monday began a pilot program testing the use of three metal detectors at entrances to the high school, two months after Suffolk County police charged a 14-year-old student with possessing a loaded handgun at the school.

The district announced the start of the pilot program in a letter on their website last week. The trial run will last about two months and officials said if successful, they will start to pilot the metal detectors in the middle and elementary schools. There is no timeline on when the other schools could receive the metal detectors, officials noted.

"We’re going to collect the data, make sure that we make it as efficient and safe as possible," said James Montalto, a spokesman for the district.

Groups of students will be selected at random to walk through the metal detectors, and staff will monitor and document any issues such as long wait times, false alarms and any student hesitancy, officials said. The three metal detectors will be rotated between the high schools’ five entrances.

Montalto said in a statement that the metal detectors are currently on loan through the vendor during the pilot program. When the detectors are fully implemented, they will be purchased through a reallocation of equipment funds from a capital project passed in 2017.

In a Dec. 10 meeting, members of the board of education approved the reallocation of nearly $600,000 for metal detectors, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The district hired Islandia-based GXC Inc., a metal detection and security services company, and will use an OpenGate detection system, which consist of a "wire free screening portal consisting of two independent pillars equipped with a support base and electronic analysis system" that is often used at major sporting and social events, as well as other schools, according to the district.

District officials said this system was chosen because of its efficacy, advanced technology to reduce false alarms, portability and its "ability to screen large amounts of people quickly with minimal delays."

William Floyd is one of the largest school districts on Long Island, with more than 9,000 students. It has one high school, two middle schools and five elementary schools. It also runs two alternative education programs: Floyd Academy for grades 10-12 and William Floyd Learning Center for elementary-age children.

The decision to install the detectors came days after school officials said they discovered the student with a handgun shortly before dismissal on Oct. 18. The 14-year-old, whom police have not identified due to his age, is facing criminal charges.

The student was brought to an administrator’s office on suspicion of vaping and was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun, authorities recently said.

Regarding the first day of the program, Montalto said: "Overall, today went well with a few minor complications mainly caused by umbrellas from the rain. However, minor issues are and have been expected — especially on the first day — and the reason for the pilot program in the first place."