2 Wyandanch HS students stranded in Ghana after paperwork snafu snarls trip home

A problem with travel documents prevented two Wyandanch Memorial High School students who went on a school trip to Ghana from heading home with their peers Saturday, and local and federal officials are working to bring the teenagers home.

School Principal Paul Sibblies remains in the West African nation with the two students, who are 17 and 15 years old.

The boys were part of a group of 25 students and about a half-dozen adults who left April 1 for the weeklong spring-break trip, according to school board president Jarod Morris.

Board member Latesha Walker said the students are members of the school’s Kappa League, a youth service initiative of Kappa Alpha Psi, a predominantly Black fraternity with more than 125,000 members nationwide.

Walker called the trip “life-changing” for the students and added: “Despite this mishap, the impact will be felt for years to come."

While most of the students returned home Saturday, the two teenagers in question weren't allowed to board the same plane. Local and state officials told Newsday that there is an issue with the students’ paperwork but wouldn't elaborate.

Superintendent Gina Talbert said in a statement that the district is “unable to comment on the status of individual students due to confidentiality laws.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said he learned of the paperwork snafu from Talbert on Saturday and put the district in contact with the office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“I think these kids have had the experience of a lifetime,” Schaffer said. “It’s unfortunate that this issue has come up with these two students, but between the assistance from Schumer and the embassy there, I’m confident they’ll be able to resolve this and get the students back safely.”

Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro confirmed the senator’s involvement.

“We are in touch with the school and the consular officials and doing all we can to help the students come back,” he wrote in an email.

Jean Petit-Frere, the father of the 15-year-old student who is stuck in Ghana, told Newsday he spoke to Sibblies on Tuesday and that his son had been cleared to reenter the U.S.

However, there is still an issue with the 17-year-old’s documentation, so Sibblies is trying to get that resolved so they all can come home at the same time, Petit-Frere said.

“If this is not going to take too long and they can come back together, it would be better,” the father said, “but not too long, because he has school.”

Petit-Frere said the students are staying in a hotel and doing well.

“He’s OK, so I’m not too worried,” the father added.

Marie Baptiste confirmed that the 17-year-old is her son. She told Newsday that school officials advised her not to comment on the situation, but that she had spoken to her son and “he’s fine.”

But Baptiste agreed she's still worried when asked, adding: “Yes, this is my son.”

The intent of the Ghana adventure, according to a GoFundMe page that Wyandanch High alum and trip participant Daryl Matthews created, was to “allow young Black men to garner the roots and culture of Africa.”

Matthews didn't respond to requests for comment. The online fundraiser collected more than $13,000, and an additional $46,000 in donations were made through the school district.

“I don’t regret approving it because from what I’m told, it was an eye-opening experience,” said Morris, the school board president, who added that he wasn't speaking on behalf of the board or the district.

He said the school board approved the trip at a meeting on March 8.

State Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) said elected officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“They’re fine, they’re in good hands,” Jean-Pierre added of the students, "but it’s time to come home.”