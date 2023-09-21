Wyandanch school board directs special counsel to probe grading at Milton L. Olive Middle School

The Wyandanch school board has directed special counsel Bond, Schoeneck and King to investigate allegations regarding grading at Milton L. Olive Middle School, just a week after the district “reassigned” the school’s two top administrators.

The board approved the resolution to conduct an independent investigation at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night.

“We have no further comment at this time,” school board president Jarod Morris said.

Shannon Burton, principal at the middle school, and Kimberly Clinton, assistant principal, were reassigned last week.

The two educators' responsibilities will be handled by the building administration team with oversight from the interim superintendent’s office and the central administration team, according to a letter interim Superintendent Arlise Carson sent to parents last week.

The two administrators had been at the school for only one academic year.

The middle school, which enrolls 620 students in grades six through eight, was elevated in July to good academic standing, nine years after being identified by state authorities as academically "struggling," Newsday previously reported.

Burton told Newsday in March that higher test scores among bilingual students were a factor in the state's decision to boost the school's rating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.