Wyandanch Superintendent Gina Talbert's contract extended for two years

The Wyandanch school board, during a heated four-hour-long meeting Wednesday night, voted 4-2 to extend Superintendent Gina Talbert's contract for another two years, prompting the head of the local teachers union to say Thursday that he was going to retire.

Talbert requested a vote on her contract Wednesday after the board considered whether to renew it at an executive session during the meeting. She said the board violated her contract after she was told in January that she would be retained, and that she is being blamed for a teacher shortage in the district.

The board went into executive session for nearly an hour Wednesday and emerged about 11 p.m. and cast the vote.

“I am honored and elated to be able to push our scholars,” Talbert said after the meeting.

WHAT TO KNOW The Wyandanch school board voted 4-2 Wednesday night to extend Superintendent Gina Talbert's contract for another two years.

to extend Superintendent Gina Talbert's contract for another two years. The president of the Wyandanch Teachers Association, a math teacher who has worked in the district for 24 years, said he was disappointed by the vote and put in his retirement papers Thursday.

a math teacher who has worked in the district for 24 years, said he was disappointed by the vote and put in his retirement papers Thursday. Wyandanch is one of only two public school districts of 124 on Long Island that has been assigned a state monitor to help make improvements in budgeting, operations and other areas.

Board members did not comment Wednesday on Talbert's contract. The two "no" votes were cast by board vice president Nancy Holliday and trustee James Crawford. Board president Jarod Morris said Thursday in a statement through the school system's public relations agency that "The district does not comment regarding matters of personnel."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wyandanch is one of only two public school districts of 124 on Long Island that has been assigned a state monitor to help make improvements in budgeting, operations and other areas. Albert Chase, a veteran Long Island school business manager, has been the state’s fiscal monitor for the 2,700-student district since April 2020.

Teachers union head: 'I'm fed up'

Scott O'Brien-Curcie, president of the Wyandanch Teachers Association and a math teacher who has worked in the district for 24 years, said he was disappointed by the board's vote and put in his retirement papers Thursday.

“There’s no communication between herself and the teachers union,” O'Brien-Curcie said of Talbert. “I don’t want to work in this environment under this superintendent. … I’m fed up with how it’s been run and there’s not going to be any change.”

Talbert on Thursday did not respond to a request to address O'Brien-Curcie's comments.

Talbert said Wednesday night that she was being blamed for a teacher shortage that she characterized as a nationwide issue.

O'Brien-Curcie said staffing vacancies have been “a huge issue” in the district.

“It comes down to, sadly, we are one of the lowest paid districts on Long Island and one of the hardest-working districts,” he said.

As of Thursday, the district is posting at least 17 job openings, including 12 teachers, a nurse and an elementary assistant principal, according to its website.

“There are some concerns and I, too, agree a conversation needs to be held and should have occurred a long time ago," Talbert said Wednesday. "To withhold and say I have committed something so egregious that you cannot come to a consensus to approve my contract is very disappointing.”

Large crowd at meeting

Talbert, who worked in the district as principal of its Milton L. Olive Middle School and as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, became acting chief in 2019. Her gross pay was $239,895.80 in the 2021-22 school year.

Supporters of Talbert at the meeting Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

More than 100 community members packed the district board room in support of her Wednesday night. Students held signs before district staff that read: “We stand with Dr. Talbert.”

Board member Shirley Baker, who supported retaining the superintendent, emerged from the executive session Wednesday and said she would risk losing her seat by revealing concerns expressed privately that those speaking in support of Talbert were not Wyandanch residents.

“If it means my seat, I don’t care. What’s fair is fair, what’s right is right,” Baker said. “You can have my seat and have me removed. We have the four votes. The majority of people want the superintendent to stay.”

Wyandanch resident Helisse Palmore said Talbert was an advocate for the best interests of children and warned board members they could face backlash in the May election.

“There’s no reason to discuss the replacement of a superintendent who is overqualified,” Palmore said. “Wyandanch will not find a superintendent who is as qualified, empathetic and loyal.”

Residents cheered and hugged Talbert after the vote to extend her contract.

“I look forward to continuing the discussion around the teacher shortage and plan to close the gap to find certified teachers,” Talbert said after the meeting.