Wyandanch voters go to polls today on school district's $46 million plan

Wyandanch’s school district, citing a pressing need for more classroom space, will hold a Tuesday vote on a $46.1 million proposition to construct an early childhood center and renovate existing buildings.

Voting will be held from 2:30 to 9 p.m. in the cafe at Wyandanch Memorial High School, 54 South 32nd St.

A “yes” vote would result in no additional cost to taxpayers, local officials said. The entire project is to be paid through a combination of state financial aid and district reserve funds.

Currently, 248 of Wyandanch’s youngest students attend classes in rented space in a neighboring school district. A lease is due to expire at the end of this academic year, creating a sense of urgency, Wyandanch officials said.

“We may end up with no place for our children,” said Wyandanch’s board president Jarod Morris, who recently was interviewed via phone. “We really need to get this bond issue passed.”

If approved, most funding from the referendum, just under $33.6 million, would be used to construct a center for students in prekindergarten through second grade at a site adjacent to the district’s administration building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The new building would include 16 classrooms, a gym, library, multipurpose room with kitchen, and playground.

The plan, Morris said, is to temporarily house the district’s youngest students in portable classrooms starting next fall, but to move them to the permanent center once it is built. Completion is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2026.

The remainder of the money, about $12.6 million, would pay for improvements such as replacement of ceilings, light fixtures, railings and ventilation systems at four existing schools. This would help Wyandanch comply both with building codes and a federal law requiring elevators and other facilities for those with disabilities.

Among school systems, December is a popular month for holding offseason bond votes known as “special meeting” referendums. A $58.2 million proposition was passed by Hauppauge voters on Dec. 5.

Under state law, districts can schedule special referendums any time of year, not just during regular school elections in May. Some finance experts criticize this practice of offseason elections, noting that they may be held at times of the year when district residents are away on vacation or otherwise preoccupied. Others contend that voting schedules must be kept flexible — in part because December elections allow districts to raise extra money for repairs during the summer when schools are closed.

Wyandanch’s Morris said his district has planned for its referendum over the past 11 months and has presented details to residents at several public meetings.

“I believe that any time you have a plan and a direction, then that’s the right time to take a vote in the community,” Morris said.

