Swimming bans lifted at Little Bay, Grantland, Bayview, Bayberry Cove beaches

All but one of the Suffolk County beaches closed for swimming earlier in the week due to a sewer pipe rupture in East Setauket have been reopened, authorities said Saturday.

The prohibition has been lifted on Little Bay Beach, Grantland Beach, Bayview Beach and Bayberry Cove Beach.

Indian Field Beach in Strong’s Neck remains closed due to “unacceptable water quality.”

A temporary halt on shellfishing because of the June 4 sewage leak in Port Jefferson Harbor and its tributaries remains in effect because of “conditions which may cause shellfish to be hazardous for use as food,” according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services said the main sewage discharge pipe had failed near Route 25A and Runs Road spilling partially treated waste into the water and exposing bathers to the possibility of high levels of pathogenic organisms.

The pipe was fixed just after midnight on Wednesday.

Most of the spilled waste came from Stony Brook University's sewage treatment plant while it was traveling to the Port Jefferson sewage treatment plant, the DEC said.

Health officials advise individuals who come in contact with these waters to rinse with clean water immediately. If an individual is experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, seek medical help immediately.

Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck were also closed Wednesday to bathing due to bacteria levels exceeding state standards. Their reopening is subject to testing.

For more information, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822, contact the Suffolk department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during business hours or check the department's website for beach program information.