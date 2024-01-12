Babylon, Oyster Bay leaders appeal for more federal help fighting South Shore erosion

Babylon and Oyster Bay town officials on Friday called on the federal government to step up efforts to assist with the fight against beach erosion on Long Island's South Shore, citing threats to waterfront structures due to rising tides.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer stood by a playground teetering toward the surf at Overlook Beach and pleaded during a news conference for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide sand for the facility from its nearby dredging projects.

With another storm expected Friday night into Saturday, Schaffer said the town could lose the playground and a nearby pavilion could suffer structural damage.

“We’re at DEFCON 5, red alert,” Schaffer said. “We need all the help that we can get from our state and federal partners.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the intensity of storms and severity of beach erosion has led to town beaches reaching a “crisis” point.

“The best we can do is scrape sand from the east and west to try to do everything possible to protect our beach and the structures there,” he said of Tobay Beach.

Staffers from the offices of Sens. Charles Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand attended the news conference in a show of support.

Suffolk County Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) also was on hand, and said it was “startling” the Army Corps of Engineers “doesn’t consider this an emergency.”

Army Corps spokesman James D'Ambrosio said later Friday that Overlook is not included in any planned dredging projects but 70,000 cubic yards of sand could be provided for the town to purchase for the beach's replenishment from a Fire Island Inlet project his agency will carry out in fall.

He said there are no plans to provide sand for the beach before then.

Erosion that already was thinning Overlook intensified from September 2022 to December 2023 from the impact of seven storms, according to town spokesman Patrick Maslinski.

The last time the Army Corps of Engineers dredged at Overlook and deposited sand on shore was during the winter of 2013 to 2014, Maslinski said.

After a Dec. 18 storm, the average high tide mark came within 120 feet of the beach pavilion and during the high tide on Wednesday waves reached the structure, Maslinski said. Another playground at the beach had to be dismantled last year due to tide damage, he said.

Babylon has tried unsuccessfully to get Overlook added to Army Corps of Engineers projects twice previously, Maslinski said.

Both times, including in 2022, the town board passed resolutions to bond for money in anticipation of being able to buy dredged sand, but the deals didn't come together, according to the town spokesman.

The Babylon official added that town board members are likely to pass a measure Wednesday to bond for $2 million with the hope of buying sand from the Army Corps of Engineers' fall project.