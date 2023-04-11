'Recruitment' key to boosting New York's oyster population

Just like the military, oysters reefs wither without recruits. Restoring oysters in New York requires what scientists call “recruitment,” meaning billions of larvae are carried by the winds and tides to other reefs instead of smothering in mud. Programs on Long Island and elsewhere in the state to cleanse the seas of too much nitrogen by restoring these creatures — once so abundant they were shipped nationwide — reveal that oysters now only live four or five years. That is just a fraction of their former 20- to 25-year life span, before modern hazards arose: overfishing, pollution, diseases, new predators, and a warming planet. And it underscores the difficulties of raising oysters that — like kelp — are exceptionally valuable green crops. Both shield shorelines from storm surges and remove excess nutrients powering summertime algae blooms and fish kills — without requiring feeding or tending. And both excel as fish nurseries. In Suffolk County, Shinnecock Bay’s Sedge Reef in 2021 ranked last compared with some of the New York locations when it came the number of live to dead oysters counted. Its three sites had a proportional survival rate of just 49.7%, according to The Nature Conservancy, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. In February, the Conservancy and partners began a second project, recreating reefs at 12 sites from Maine to Maryland to California and Washington State. The survival rate for New York Harbor’s Billion Oyster Project, which will plant one billion oysters by 2035, was 53%. Next was Oyster Bay at 66%, the Long Island Shellfish Restoration in Shinnecock and Bellport bays at 74.9%, and the Hudson River Trust at 91.5%. “Mortality is very high on these younger stages, but that’s why females spawn tens of millions of eggs,” said Michael Doall, associate director for Bivalve Restoration & Aquaculture at Stony Brook University's School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences. “So those survivorship curves look bad,Doal said, "but that’s just a part of nature.” Billon Oyster Project officials did not respond to requests for comment. Diseases found in southern states are killing the young adult shellfish. “As the water warms, those diseases are becoming more prevalent as you move north,” Doall said. Two culprits are salt- and warm-water loving parasites: Dermo, which thrives at 77 degrees and above, and MSX, at least 66 degrees. A third, just called a “seaside organism,” said Boze Hancock, senior marine habitat restoration scientist with The Nature Conservancy, also does well in brine. With so few ways of thwarting diseases, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Milford Laboratory in Connecticut, which studies aquaculture and grows resistant shellfish, said it is “imperative” to keep infected oysters out and possibly move healthy ones to less salty waters. Warming New York waters also are bringing an increase in predators, including the cownose ray, Doall said. "We're seeing them now on Long Island; in just the last several years, I saw a mass school of them, I was blown away." The shorter lives of New York Harbor oysters, Doall said, likely reflect more pollution and other disturbances. The muddy sea bottom is just one hurdle. The state Department of Environmental Conservation in a statement said: “Oysters are in low abundance in New York Harbor so any restoration effort will be challenging and require the restoration of suitable hard bottom habitat and oysters to have any potential success.” New York Harbor’s last oyster reefs were shut in the 1920s; New York City's Department of Environmental Protection had no immediate comment on its latest plans to fix wastewater plants that for decades have overflowed in storms, releasing billions of gallons of raw sewage a year. An official with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said by email that the city has spent "billions of dollars" to reduce sewer overflows by 80% but did not provide an amount. Each oyster and clam filters tens of gallons of water a day; in Greenwich, Connecticut, cultivated shellfish take out about 9% of the nitrogen from local sources, according to the Milford Laboratory.

Said Hancock: "Oyster reefs are one of the best mechanisms for getting nutrients out of the water." Calling New York's results "encouraging," he added: “Survival rates of 20% to 50% for small oysters/spat in the first year is viewed as great … For subsequent years, 75% is good.” Larvae are called spat once they stick to a hard surface. Scientists model their watery routes to find the best spots for reefs to share larvae. In western Shinnecock Bay, for example, Boze said, they are "evenly distributed throughout the system; in the eastern bay, mainly all the larvae disappear in the first few days." While the bay's replanted hard clams are doing well enough to keep brown tides out, one oyster reef is "slowly dying," said Doall, without new larvae. The DEC said some Billion Oyster Project sites, “more favorable” than others, may be replanted; other spots focused on education. So these sites “may not reflect the likelihood of success of a larger restoration effort.” And spat was used, the DEC said, which “typically has a higher mortality in the first year as compared to larger oysters.” Oysters grown to be eaten raw are harvested after 18 months or a few years, as restaurants prefer ones that fit on plates, with ice and lemon. “I would not say these restored oysters have shortened lives,” said Aaren Freeman, professor and chair of the biology department at Adelphi University, in an email. “There is natural mortality of course, but many of the oysters have lived for three years," Freeman said. "We will need to collect more data to really draw any conclusions about their longevity.” Despite killer parasites and all manner of pollution, oysters are remarkably hardy, withstanding swift changes in the salt content of estuaries in rainstorms, for example. "They evolved in these crazy variable environments, they can handle wild variations of salinity," Hancock said. "On a hot afternoon in August, they are getting over 80 degrees, it's bloody hot on the mud flats; they are some of the toughest creatures we've got to work with."

Just like the military, oysters reefs wither without recruits.

Restoring oysters in New York requires what scientists call “recruitment,” meaning billions of larvae are carried by the winds and tides to other reefs instead of smothering in mud.

Programs on Long Island and elsewhere in the state to cleanse the seas of too much nitrogen by restoring these creatures — once so abundant they were shipped nationwide — reveal that oysters now only live four or five years.

That is just a fraction of their former 20- to 25-year life span, before modern hazards arose: overfishing, pollution, diseases, new predators, and a warming planet.

What to know New York oyster restoration programs show promise despite the likelihood that parasites, predators, pollution and overly warm waters limit their lives to four or five years.

show promise despite the likelihood that parasites, predators, pollution and overly warm waters limit their lives to four or five years. Survival rates range from 49% to 91% , which The Nature Conservancy terms “encouraging.”

, which The Nature Conservancy terms “encouraging.” Growing oysters successfully requires a series of reefs to catch larvae that otherwise will die without something hard to stick themselves on.

And it underscores the difficulties of raising oysters that — like kelp — are exceptionally valuable green crops.

Both shield shorelines from storm surges and remove excess nutrients powering summertime algae blooms and fish kills — without requiring feeding or tending. And both excel as fish nurseries.

In Suffolk County, Shinnecock Bay’s Sedge Reef in 2021 ranked last compared with some of the New York locations when it came the number of live to dead oysters counted.

Its three sites had a proportional survival rate of just 49.7%, according to The Nature Conservancy, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

In February, the Conservancy and partners began a second project, recreating reefs at 12 sites from Maine to Maryland to California and Washington State.

Survival rates

The survival rate for New York Harbor’s Billion Oyster Project, which will plant one billion oysters by 2035, was 53%. Next was Oyster Bay at 66%, the Long Island Shellfish Restoration in Shinnecock and Bellport bays at 74.9%, and the Hudson River Trust at 91.5%.

“Mortality is very high on these younger stages, but that’s why females spawn tens of millions of eggs,” said Michael Doall, associate director for Bivalve Restoration & Aquaculture at Stony Brook University's School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences.

“So those survivorship curves look bad,Doal said, "but that’s just a part of nature.”

Billon Oyster Project officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Diseases found in southern states are killing the young adult shellfish.

“As the water warms, those diseases are becoming more prevalent as you move north,” Doall said.

Two culprits are salt- and warm-water loving parasites: Dermo, which thrives at 77 degrees and above, and MSX, at least 66 degrees. A third, just called a “seaside organism,” said Boze Hancock, senior marine habitat restoration scientist with The Nature Conservancy, also does well in brine.

With so few ways of thwarting diseases, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Milford Laboratory in Connecticut, which studies aquaculture and grows resistant shellfish, said it is “imperative” to keep infected oysters out and possibly move healthy ones to less salty waters.

Warming waters

Warming New York waters also are bringing an increase in predators, including the cownose ray, Doall said. "We're seeing them now on Long Island; in just the last several years, I saw a mass school of them, I was blown away."

The shorter lives of New York Harbor oysters, Doall said, likely reflect more pollution and other disturbances. The muddy sea bottom is just one hurdle.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation in a statement said: “Oysters are in low abundance in New York Harbor so any restoration effort will be challenging and require the restoration of suitable hard bottom habitat and oysters to have any potential success.”

New York Harbor’s last oyster reefs were shut in the 1920s; New York City's Department of Environmental Protection had no immediate comment on its latest plans to fix wastewater plants that for decades have overflowed in storms, releasing billions of gallons of raw sewage a year.

An official with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said by email that the city has spent "billions of dollars" to reduce sewer overflows by 80% but did not provide an amount.

Each oyster and clam filters tens of gallons of water a day; in Greenwich, Connecticut, cultivated shellfish take out about 9% of the nitrogen from local sources, according to the Milford Laboratory.

Said Hancock: "Oyster reefs are one of the best mechanisms for getting nutrients out of the water." Calling New York's results "encouraging," he added: “Survival rates of 20% to 50% for small oysters/spat in the first year is viewed as great … For subsequent years, 75% is good.”

Larvae are called spat once they stick to a hard surface. Scientists model their watery routes to find the best spots for reefs to share larvae.

Even distribution

In western Shinnecock Bay, for example, Boze said, they are "evenly distributed throughout the system; in the eastern bay, mainly all the larvae disappear in the first few days."

While the bay's replanted hard clams are doing well enough to keep brown tides out, one oyster reef is "slowly dying," said Doall, without new larvae.

The DEC said some Billion Oyster Project sites, “more favorable” than others, may be replanted; other spots focused on education. So these sites “may not reflect the likelihood of success of a larger restoration effort.”

And spat was used, the DEC said, which “typically has a higher mortality in the first year as compared to larger oysters.”

Oysters grown to be eaten raw are harvested after 18 months or a few years, as restaurants prefer ones that fit on plates, with ice and lemon.

“I would not say these restored oysters have shortened lives,” said Aaren Freeman, professor and chair of the biology department at Adelphi University, in an email.

“There is natural mortality of course, but many of the oysters have lived for three years," Freeman said. "We will need to collect more data to really draw any conclusions about their longevity.”

Despite killer parasites and all manner of pollution, oysters are remarkably hardy, withstanding swift changes in the salt content of estuaries in rainstorms, for example.

"They evolved in these crazy variable environments, they can handle wild variations of salinity," Hancock said.

"On a hot afternoon in August, they are getting over 80 degrees, it's bloody hot on the mud flats; they are some of the toughest creatures we've got to work with."