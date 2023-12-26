For firefighters, holiday season can be the most dangerous time of the year for blazes

A rash of holiday weekend fires — including three on Christmas Eve and a fatal blaze Tuesday morning in Melville — once again have officials reminding Long Islanders that when it comes to fires, winter is regarded by firefighters not as the most wonderful time of the year — but, rather, the most dangerous.

As Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said Tuesday there's usually an “uptick” in structure fires during winter, “especially, as we go through the holiday season,” because residents often use secondary heating devices such as space heaters and fireplaces.

And, fire officials said, because residents use holiday candles and lighting.

Because of that, Uttaro said, residents need to be especially vigilant during the holidays.

“It can’t be repeated enough, that the single most important device to have in your home to protect you and your family is operating smoke detectors in every bedroom and at least one on each floor,” Uttaro said Tuesday. “You should also develop an emergency escape plan, a meeting place outside and a reminder that once you escape from a structure fire you should never go back in for any reason.”

The most common time for a fire is between 3 p.m. and midnight, according to Patrick Beckley, commissioner of the Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. He advised people to use holiday lighting that is Underwriters Laboratories approved.

In addition to the predawn Tuesday blaze that destroyed a home on Wilmington Drive in Melville, a one-story ranch where one person was later found dead, officials reported three residential fires on Christmas Eve that badly damaged homes in Hicksville, Oceanside and Central Islip.

The American Red Cross on Long Island says it is helping 82 people — 46 in Nassau County and 36 in Suffolk County — displaced by six fires between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26.

According to statistics available through the U.S. Fire Administration, Federal Emergency Management Administration, the National Fire Academy and the National Fire Incident Reporting System, 151 people have been killed in fires this year in New York State, including five in Nassau and six in Suffolk. Ninety of the victims died in fires in New York City.

Seven of the fire fatalities on Long Island have occurred since the start of August. Newsday has reported that from January through July three were killed in Nassau fires, one in Suffolk.

Since then, there have been fatal fires in Commack, North Amityville, West Islip and Hampton Bays, as well as in Hempstead and Hicksville.

The fatal Hampton Bays fire took place on Dec. 10.

As always, fire officials remind residents not to leave candles, fire places or stove tops in use unattended, and to make sure smoke detectors are present and in good working order.

And this time of year it's also important, officials said, to make sure live Christmas trees are not placed close to any source of flame — because needles and drying branches are highly flammable.