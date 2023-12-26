Henry G. Harrison-designed Oyster Bay home lists for almost $11M

A Gothic revival home in Oyster Bay, with a greenhouse and two guest houses on site, is on the market for $10.888 million. The annual property taxes are $96,212.

Built in 1856, the main house contains six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It sits on 16.14 acres. There are four stories, complete with nine fireplaces. The property was designed by English architect Henry G. Harrison, who had a distinct vision for the layout, said listing agent Claudia Echeverri, of VORO.

"He created everything in harmony with nature," she said. "It's really beautiful."

There are views of Oyster Bay Harbor and the main house is surrounded by greenery.

"There is a greenhouse where you feel like you’re in the country, and don't even have to go outside," Echeverri said. The homeowner can grow vegetables and herbs in there, she added.

The kitchen in the main house. Credit: VHT Studios

One guest house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with hardwood floors. There is another structure with a summer kitchen that features two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property was designed by English architect Henry G. Harrison, who had a distinct vision for the layout, the listing agent said. Credit: VHT Studios

Other standout amenities of the property include an in-ground pool, wine cellar, sauna and tennis court. There are two garages. The historical facade is accentuated by pointy roofs, a wide porch and cathedral ceilings.

"It feels like you’ve been back in time," Echeverri said.

The property is served by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District.

More property views

There are views of Oyster Bay Harbor and the main house is surrounded by greenery. Credit: VHT Studios

One of the two guest houses on the over 16-acre property. Credit: VHT Studios