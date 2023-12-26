Investigators probe cause of fire that killed a man, destroyed Melville home

Suffolk County homicide and arson detectives are investigating an early morning fire Tuesday that killed a man on Wilmington Drive in Melville.

The fire was reported to police about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, bringing firefighters from numerous Suffolk and Nassau companies to the scene of the blaze, which fully engulfed the home, authorities said.

Suffolk County police did not identify the man who died in the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said first responders arrived on scene to find the home "fully engulfed."

Firefighters from Melville, Deer Park, Wyandanch, East Farmingdale, Huntington Manor, Greenlawn, Dix Hills and several Nassau departments responded to the scene.

The fire is the latest in a rash of blazes that marred the Christmas weekend.

Three Christmas Eve blazes destroyed homes in Hicksville, Oceanside and Central Islip, displacing at least five families, according to the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries in those fires.

Earlier in the week, police and fire officials said one man was killed in a fire that destroyed a home on Ninth Street in Hicksville on Thursday.