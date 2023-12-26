Long IslandSuffolk

Investigators probe cause of fire that killed a man, destroyed Melville home

The Melville Fire Department responds to a blaze on Wilmington Drive...

The Melville Fire Department responds to a blaze on Wilmington Drive early Tuesday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Suffolk County homicide and arson detectives are investigating an early morning fire Tuesday that killed a man on Wilmington Drive in Melville.

The fire was reported to police about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, bringing firefighters from numerous Suffolk and Nassau companies to the scene of the blaze, which fully engulfed the home, authorities said.

Suffolk County police did not identify the man who died in the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said first responders arrived on scene to find the home "fully engulfed."

Firefighters from Melville, Deer Park, Wyandanch, East Farmingdale, Huntington Manor, Greenlawn, Dix Hills and several Nassau departments responded to the scene.

The fire is the latest in a rash of blazes that marred the Christmas weekend.

Three Christmas Eve blazes destroyed homes in Hicksville, Oceanside and Central Islip, displacing at least five families, according to the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries in those fires.

Earlier in the week, police and fire officials said one man was killed in a fire that destroyed a home on Ninth Street in Hicksville on Thursday.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Kings Park hit-and-run ... Farmingdale band's holiday show … Double lung transplant milestone Credit: Newsday

Melville house fire ... Kings Park hit-and-run ... Improvement on busy Nassau road ... Catching up with Carol Silva

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Kings Park hit-and-run ... Farmingdale band's holiday show … Double lung transplant milestone Credit: Newsday

Melville house fire ... Kings Park hit-and-run ... Improvement on busy Nassau road ... Catching up with Carol Silva

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME