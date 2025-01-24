Hempstead Town: Toss, refund BusPatrol tickets improperly issued in school districts that didn't join program

The Town of Hempstead says school bus camera tickets written to drivers in school districts that never agreed to participate in the town’s program should be thrown out, questioning their legality and calling for all money from those tickets to be refunded. The action is a direct response to a Newsday investigation published online Thursday that found the town issued more than 80,000 school bus camera tickets over the past two years in four school districts that never joined the program. Both state and local law require school district approval for the town to issue citations on their behalf. "Supervisor Don Clavin is demanding that BusPatrol refund all drivers who have been improperly fined," Town of Hempstead spokesman Brian Devine said in a statement on Friday. BusPatrol America is the Virginia-based company that manages the town's school bus camera program. The town had sent a letter to BusPatrol late Thursday, making a similar request about any tickets improperly issued. "This is troubling and indicates that in its current state, the program is potentially overreaching its legal authority," Hempstead Town aAttorney John Maccarone wrote in the letter to Karoon Monfared, BusPatrol's chief executive. "As such, the Town is requesting that all violations issued in nonparticipating districts that violate the New York State statute not only be voided immediately, but also that all monies collected from these violations be redistributed to the affected motorists in an expedient manor," Maccarone wrote in the letter. Additionally, Maccarone said no further tickets should be issued by cameras on buses from school districts that do not participate in the program. The town issued the 80,000 in-question tickets in the Baldwin, Hempstead, Lawrence and Valley Stream 13 districts. Both state law, passed in 2019, and local statute, approved in 2022, say cameras cannot be operated on buses from districts that don’t agree to join the programs. Passing a stopped school bus remains illegal under existing state law. In their initial response to Newsday’s findings, Town of Hempstead officials said the citations in the four nonparticipating districts were generated by buses from districts that opted in to the program and were making stops in the districts that didn’t. But education law and school transportation experts said such stops are uncommon and could not explain the tens of thousands of tickets issued by the town within the four districts. Baldwin, Hempstead and Lawrence officials confirmed that out-of-district school buses rarely, if ever, make stops within their districts. Baldwin’s superintendent, Shari Camhi, told Newsday that the buses operated by her district were equipped with cameras and were using them to generate tickets. However, the letter from Maccarone to BusPatrol suggests the town had already been aware of the improper ticketing. "Over the last year, I have raised concerns regarding the subject of a recent Newsday article that alleges that BusPatrol has issued 80,000 violations over the last two years within school districts where school boards never authorized participation in the school bus camera program," Maccarone wrote. Maccarone's letter included his concern that ticketing "contradicts State and Town law." The Town of Hempstead did not make Maccarone available for an interview on Friday. It wasn't immediately clear Friday how the town planned to ensure the potentially illegal tickets would be voided and the paid fines associated with them refunded. The town’s letter indicates BusPatrol is responsible for the ticketing within the school districts, something the company has repeatedly denied. While BusPatrol operates the cameras and collects video and photo evidence of drivers allegedly passing stopped school buses, the company on Friday initially said the town has final say on which tickets are issued. But in a statement issued later in the day, spokesman Gary Lewi wrote: "BusPatrol deeply respects the Town and all of the communities we are fortunate enough to serve, and will take appropriate action in accordance with the law." State Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), whose district includes Valley Stream, said the town should go further than just refunding the fines paid. "I think the Town of Hempstead owes the residents an explanation," she told Newsday. "They should ensure that money goes back to people, with interest. These fines were collected under illegal practices." The tickets, issued within the Baldwin, Hempstead, Lawrence and Valley Stream 13 districts, represent more than a quarter of all school bus camera citations issued in the town in 2023 and 2024, according to data provided by town officials. They are worth, if collected, roughly $20 million to the program. The town contracted BusPatrol to install the cameras on buses and to manage the ticket program. In exchange, BusPatrol gets 45% of the ticket revenue, while the town keeps the remaining 55%. Tickets carry a minimum fine of $250.



