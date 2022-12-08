Long Island restaurants open for Christmas 2023

While it might seem like the whole world shuts down on Christmas Day, there's a small, devoted segment of the restaurant community serving dinner to those who would rather go out to eat. From lavish prix fixes to untraditional sit-down meals, Long Islanders can find festive food at the following places. Reservations are suggested if not required unless otherwise indicated:

NASSAU COUNTY RESTAURANTS

Paprika

8 Bond St., Great Neck

Levantine flatbreads and rustic tagines are only the start of menu at this upscale Israeli restaurant. There are shawarmas and schnitzels and other specialties drawing from the owners' hometown of Jerusalem, with influence from Morocco. More info: 516-304-5960, paprikacater.com

Red Salt Room

45 7th St. (Garden City Hotel), Garden City

Celebrity chef David Burke's upscale spot at the posh Garden City Hotel is open for a 4-course prix fixe dinner ($145 adults, $90 ages 12 and younger) that includes lobster bisque, tuna tartare, NY strip and salmon. The finale is a holiday dessert trio from the kitchen's pasty chef. Seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. More info: 516-877-9385, gardencityhotel.com

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gatsby's Landing

1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

The pond-side new American spot is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. A la carte menu items include pastas, filet mignon and roasted duck. More info: 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com

Mahal

290 Glen Cove Rd., Roslyn Heights

Forego the traditional Christmas roast and enjoy authentic Indian dishes in the elegant dining room at Mahal, where tandoori specialties, Indian breads, and flavorful vegetarian delights will be served. Reservations recommended. More info: 516-686-6983, mahalny.com

Eric’s Italian Bistro

70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola

Celebrate Christmas with a 3-course prix fixe dinner for $69.95 ($18.95 ages 12 and younger). Appetizer choices include Italian classics such as Mussels Posillipo, lobster ravioli or meatballs in marinara sauce. Favorites like lasagna, chicken Scarpariello, and frutti di mare linguine are on the main course menu. For dessert, each diner will get an individual sampler plate. Reservations are not required. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

Morton’s the Steakhouse

777 Northern Blvd., Great Neck

From noon to 8 p.m., a 3-course chateaubriand holiday dinner for two costs $179. The meal includes a winter green salad with goat cheese and candied walnuts, chateaubriand sliced and served for the table, choice of two sides (creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, garlic green beans corn soufflé, sour cream mashed potatoes), and choice of dessert (sticky toffee bread pudding, hot chocolate cake, cheesecake). The regular menu will also be available. More info: 516-498-2950, mortons.com

SUFFOLK COUNTY RESTAURANTS

Fogo do Chao

60 Walt Whitman Rd Suite 1108B, Huntington Station and 235 Old Country Rd, Garden City

The all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse chain will offer its regular dinner menu all day, complete with costumed servers cutting grilled meats tableside while diners peruse the extensive selection of buffet sides. More info: 631-382-6161, fogodechao.com

Nisen Sushi

5032 Jericho Tpke., Commack

Celebrate Christmas with excellent sushi in a glitzy setting in Commack. Elevated dishes include spicy lobster seafood miso soup ($12), a plethora of special rolls like the TNT, with tuna, avocado, garlic chips and truffle soy dressing ($23), and an elegant slice of crepe cake from Lady M Bakery ($14). More info: 631-462-1000, nisensushi.com

Ferryman's Grille

25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

Danford's on-site restaurant will offer a Christmas Day buffet from noon to 5 p.m. for $75 ($37.50 ages 5-12). More info: 631-928-5200, ferrymansgrille.com

The Palm East Hampton at The Huntting Inn

94 Main St.Suite 1800, East Hampton

The historic inn's restaurant will be open noon-8 p.m. Christmas Day serving steaks, chops, seafood and classic Italian pastas. More info: 631-324-0411, thepalm.com

Scarpetta Beach

290 Old Montauk Hwy. (Gurney's), Montauk

The Montauk resort's 4-course prix fixe dinner served noon to 8 p.m. includes a choice of cold and hot appetizers (think oysters and caviar, smoked pork belly) followed by entrees such as lobster or filet mignon. Dessert options include eggnog creme brulee and a caramel apple tart; $150 a person ($70 younger than 13). More info: 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com