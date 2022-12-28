Nassau DA Donnelly opens investigation into George Santos

Anne Donnelly, the Republican district attorney for Nassau County, has opened an investigation into GOP Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to lying about his work experience and educational background.

Santos, 34, admitted Monday to fabricating key parts of his resume that he had announced on the campaign trail, including that he did not graduate from Baruch College, work for Citigroup or Goldman Sachs, or own any properties.

Santos' admission came one week after a New York Times report found holes in the record he touted during his campaign for New York's Third Congressional District.

Donnelly, a longtime Nassau prosecutor who took office at the beginning of the year, told Newsday in a statement:

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Brendan Brosh, a DA spokesman, told Newsday: “We are looking into the matter.”

The office declined to comment further.

Santos did not respond to a request for comment.

Long Island Republican leaders, including incoming Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, have called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said it was reviewing the matter.

On Tuesday Santos said on Fox News : "I'm not a fraud I'm not a fake. I didn't materialize from thin air. I worked damn hard to get where I got my entire life. I made some mistakes and I own up to them and now I want to move past them so I can deliver for the American people."