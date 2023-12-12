E-ZPass accepted at Atlantic Beach Bridge starting Wednesday 

The Nassau County Bridge Authority will allow full E-ZPass access starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Atlantic Beach Bridge after only accepting cash payments and bridge decals.

The bridge authority, which maintains Long Island’s only toll bridge, has been testing E-ZPass for commuters for the past week for certain periods throughout the day since 5 a.m. last Thursday, said Raymond Webb, executive director of the bridge authority.

Sensors were installed in recent months and E-ZPass transponders from New York and New Jersey have been tested. A grand opening for the bridge’s E-ZPass system is scheduled for Dec. 20.

“It’s been incredibly well received,” Webb said. “I can say it’s been seamless. We’re not seeing many bugs at all.”

Commuters on the bridge using E-ZPass will be billed $3 per trip but cash tolls are going up to $4.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Residents of the barrier island, including Point Lookout, Lido Beach, Long Beach and Atlantic Beach, who register their vehicles with the bridge authority can receive a discounted rate of $2.50 per trip with the E-ZPass or $162 annually. Nassau County residents can register their vehicles for an annual discounted fee of $199.

Non-Nassau County residents, including Suffolk and New York City residents, can register their vehicles for a $349 annual fee.

Last year, bridge operators raised the tolls from $2 to $3, the first increase since 2007, Webb said. Previously, the authority sold its own vehicle decals which were billed and are now being eliminated.

The drawbridge connects Lawrence and Atlantic Beach, passing over the west end of Reynolds Channel. It also provides direct access to the Rockaway Peninsula. The original bridge opened in 1927, with the current bridge opening in 1952 and being rebuilt in 1998.

It is crossed by vehicles about 6 million times annually.