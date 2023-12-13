Mylar foil balloon caused power outage in Long Beach, rest of barrier island

A foil-coated Mylar balloon is to blame for Tuesday's power outage in Long Beach and its barrier island that took out 24,000 customers for nearly 80 minutes, according to LIPA officials.

LIPA chairwoman Tracey Edwards told the board at a meeting Wednesday morning that a balloon was preliminarily found to be the cause of the outage.

“Even an hour is too long,” Edwards said.

The outage began shortly after 4:30 p.m. and PSEG Long Island said most customers were restored as of 5:47 p.m.

PSEG Long Island’s outage map showed no customers with power out as of Wednesday morning.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Initially, more than 20,000 were without power on the barrier island, including more than 16,000 in Long Beach alone.