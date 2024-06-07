Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bethpage suffers serious injuries, police say
A 16-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Bethpage on Thursday, Nassau County police said.
At about 3:55 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Stewart Avenue when she struck the teenager at Burkhardt Avenue.
The teen was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition, police said.
The driver remained at the scene and no further injuries were reported, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
