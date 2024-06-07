Long IslandNassau

Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bethpage suffers serious injuries, police say

NCPD officers and detectives investigate at the intersection of Stewart...

NCPD officers and detectives investigate at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and Burkhardt Avenue in Bethpage where a pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A 16-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Bethpage on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

At about 3:55 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Stewart Avenue when she struck the teenager at Burkhardt Avenue.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and no further injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

