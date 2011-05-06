Bieber to record anti-cyberbullying PSA

Pop idol Justin Bieber will appear in a public service announcement on cyberbullying as part of a plea deal that will end criminal charges against his manager stemming from a canceled 2009 mall appearance.

Prosecutors said in court Friday they will drop two misdemeanor charges against Scott "Scooter" Braun, 29, who they said refused to help law enforcement safely disperse a crowd of thousands that had shown up to see Bieber at a Roosevelt Field clothing store.

Fans awaiting Bieber at the November 2009 event were threatening to riot, pushing each other and warping a mall balcony's railings, officials said.

Bieber, 17, a Canadian-born pop singer whose single "Baby" was a worldwide top-10 single last year, had been scheduled to sign autographs outside the clothing store Justice.

Bieber's record label, Island Def Jam Record Music Group, and his management company, Remster 3 LLC, pleaded guilty to violating local fire codes in the incident. Charges against Island Def Jam senior vice president James Roppo were also dropped in the deal.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Braun did not appear in court, but sent a letter agreeing to the deal.

"To have someone like Justin Bieber, who is emulated by kids his age across the world, educating people about the dangers of cyberbullying, that's invaluable," said Nassau District Attorney Kathleen Rice in an interview Friday afternoon.

Richard Klein, a criminal law professor at Touro Law School, said it's unusual for someone not directly involved in an accusation to be part of a plea deal.

"Legally, for him to be involved in the solution to dealing with the criminal charges against other people is extraordinary," Klein said.

Noah Levy, a senior news editor at the celebrity mag InTouch Weekly, said the deal is a wise public relations move for Bieber.

"It's not a punishment at all," Levy said. "It's a P.R. fantasy. It makes him look very responsible and very mature."

Braun's lawyer called the deal a happy ending.

"We started the week by bringing bin Laden to justice and we're ending on a happy musical note," said Ravi Batra of Manhattan.