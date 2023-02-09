Body found in water at North Hempstead Bar Beach, town official says

Nassau County police are investigating a car in the water at North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington.

Police could not confirm that a body is involved, saying only that there was an investigation involving a car into the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road, police said.

But Brian Devine, communications director for North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, confirmed "a body was found in the water."

According to the town website, North Hempstead Beach Park, formally known as Bar Beach and Hempstead Harbor Parks, has 34 acres of beach, with a promenade, fishing pier, boat ramp, bathhouse and concession area.