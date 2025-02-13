Police probe car in the water at Oyster Bay park
Nassau police are investigating after a car apparently drove into the water Thursday morning in Oyster Bay at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and marina.
Police were called to the park about 8:14 a.m. to the report of a car in the water.
Police were on scene at the park but did not have any details about any injuries or the driver involved.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Missing girl suspects due in court ... Hempstead SD weighs staff cuts, school closure ... Trump buyout offer ends ... What's Up on LI
Missing girl suspects due in court ... Hempstead SD weighs staff cuts, school closure ... Trump buyout offer ends ... What's Up on LI