Police probe car in the water at Oyster Bay park

By John Asbury

Nassau police are investigating after a car apparently drove into the water Thursday morning in Oyster Bay at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and marina.

Police were called to the park about 8:14 a.m. to the report of a car in the water.

Police were on scene at the park but did not have any details about any injuries or the driver involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

