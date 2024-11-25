Driver hospitalized after crash on Southern State Parkway in North Massapequa

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after being ejected from a car that rolled over on the Southern State Parkway in North Massapequa on Sunday evening, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes east of Exit 31, police said. The driver was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, according to police.

All westbound lanes were closed to traffic from Route 110 to Bethpage State Parkway for more than two hours due to the crash investigation, police said.

All lanes were reported reopened at 10:25 p.m.