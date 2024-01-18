Nassau unveils renderings of 34,000-seat cricket stadium for World Cup tournament at Eisenhower Park

Nassau County officials are unveiling renderings Thursday of a 34,000-seat temporary stadium to host cricket’s World Cup this summer.

The plan calls for construction to start at the Eisenhower Park site in February and finish in May, leaving time for matches by local teams to be played before the main event in June. The international tournament will feature 20 men’s national teams.

The 2022 Men's World Cup claimed a global television audience of 1.28-6.58 billion across all platforms, the International Cricket Council said, placing it only behind the Tour de France, the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in total viewers. The format of the sport used in the World Cup, known as T20, takes hours to play, rather than days, the length of some traditional matches. Cricket is expected to be one of the sports added to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

George Samuel, director and head coach of the Queens United Cricket Academy, told Newsday last year he estimated there were between 100,000 and 150,000 cricket fans in the New York-Long Island area, with roughly 1,000 teams playing across the region.