Farmingdale gas station cited for storm gouging

The New York attorney general's office has reached settlements with gas stations on Long Island and in Yonkers accused of price gouging during Tropical Storm Irene.

Investigators say JW Station Corp. in Farmingdale raised its price for unleaded gasoline from $4.05 per gallon to $4.89 for two days, and will pay just more than $3,000 in civil penalties and costs.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Wednesday the review found "unconscionably excessive" prices at the two retailers.

His office received complaints about both, which didn't admit any wrongdoing.

Parmod Food Mart Inc. of Yonkers raised its price from $3.82 per gallon to $4.79 during the late summer storm and will pay $7,500.

The review found pump prices surged past $4 per gallon last spring primarily because of crude oil price hikes.