Farmingdale band director Gina Pellettiere, who was killed in an upstate crash, to be honored by Nassau BOCES

Nassau BOCES will honor Gina Pellettiere, the Farmingdale High School band director killed last fall in the upstate New York crash of a bus carrying her and her musicians to a weekend band camp.

The education agency is scheduled at a May 7 gala to give its Education Partner Award to Pellettiere and 13 other honorees.

The award honors those who make a “substantial impact on public education in Nassau County” and share the board's “commitment to enabling students of all ages and abilities to achieve their maximum potential,” the organization said in a news release this week.

Representatives for BOCES and the Farmingdale school district did not comment Thursday.

Other BOCES honorees this year include a police officer, school administrators from several Nassau districts, students and BOCES employees. Pellettiere is the only non-BOCES teacher receiving an award.

Pellettiere and her musicians were bound for the band’s traditional preseason practice camp — a rigorous, days-long bonding experience in remote Greeley, Pennsylvania — when their rented charter bus crashed on I-84 in Wawayanda, in upstate Orange County, Sept. 21 of last year. The bus “penetrated a cable barrier” and tumbled down an embankment, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. Three adults — marching band director Pellettiere, 43, longtime chaperone Beatrice Ferrari, 77, and the bus driver — were ejected. Pellettiere and Ferrari died.

NTSB final reports are typically released 1 to 2 years after the accident.

The May gala will be hosted by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation, which BOCES described in its release as a community based organization that supports educational opportunities for students that are beyond the scope of the agency’s budget.

The event is the foundation’s chief income source, according to tax filings. Nassau BOCES serves nearly 200,000 students in more than 55 school districts with cost-sharing and learning programs.