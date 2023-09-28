Crowds from Farmingdale High School community and beyond expected at funeral for marching band director Gina Pellettiere

Large crowds are expected in Massapequa Park Thursday morning as a heartbroken community prepares to say its final goodbyes to Gina Pellettiere, who led Farmingdale High School's marching band for more than a decade.

The funeral for Pellettiere, the director of the marching band and wind ensemble, will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes church on Carmans Road with multiple area road closures expected.

Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired social studies teacher, were killed one week ago when a charter bus carrying 40 members of the Farmingdale High School marching band, along with two other adults, crashed down a 50-foot embankment on Interstate 84 in Orange County on their way to a band camp in Pennsylvania.

Dozens of students were injured in the crash and four remained hospitalized as of late-Wednesday, officials said.

More than 500 community members attended Ferrari's funeral Wednesday in Farmingdale.

In an unusual move meant to accommodate the sizable number of students and staff expected to attend Pellettiere's funeral, the district announced this week that classes would be canceled on Thursday.

"We have an overwhelming number of staff members and students who are looking to attend the funeral arrangements for Gina on Thursday," said Farmingdale Schools Superintendent Paul Defendini. "Gina has been a fixture here in our schools for more than 20 years and her reach and impact is immeasurable."

Before she became "Ms. P" to generations of students, Pellettiere grew up in Hicksville and served as drum major in the high school marching band there.

Pellettiere, who played some 20 instruments but excelled at trumpet, “absolutely loved what she did,” said Jason Giachetti, who worked with her before she came to Farmingdale, when the two were colleagues in the Huntington school district’s music program.

Pellettiere earned her bachelor of music degree in music education, and her master's degree in wind conducting, from Hofstra University. She was a member of several professional music educators associations, served as chairperson of the Nassau All-County Division 5 Symphonic Band and guest conductor for both Nassau and Suffolk All-County Festivals.

Under her leadership, Farmingdale’s elite Level VI Wind Ensemble performed at the NYSSMA Large Organization festival, and the Farmingdale Wind Ensemble earned numerous honors from NYSSMA.

Pellettiere is a single mother of a 2-year-old boy.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to the Music Department of Farmingdale High School.