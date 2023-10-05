Fundraiser the latest effort to soothe pain of Farmingdale High bus crash

Kyla Koch and Madison Strum, both 23, remember the Farmingdale High School bus rides to band camp every year with “Ms. P,” band director Gina Pellettiere, and Beatrice Ferrari, known to all as “the grandmother of the band program.”

Koch said she still kept in touch with Pellettiere, most recently on Labor Day.

Both former members of the marching band joined others Wednesday night at Mulcahy's in Wantagh for a fundraiser to help the victims of the Sept. 21 charter bus crash that killed Pellettiere, 43, and Ferrari, 77, and injured dozens of Farmingdale High students.

The bus tumbled down a 50-foot highway embankment on the way to an annual trip to a marching band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

At least two lawsuits have been filed since the crash. The first, filed Sept. 28 on behalf of the father of a 14-year-old girl on the bus who was injured, alleges negligence and "careless acts" by bus operator Regency Transportation LTD of Nesconset, and driver Lisa Schaffer. A lawsuit filed Monday in Suffolk County Supreme Court on behalf of families of students aboard the bus expanded the pool of defendants to companies that inspected or repaired the bus, along with companies that may have made or sold products that could be implicated in the crash, like the vehicle's tires.

Authorities initially said a number of contributing factors, including a faulty left front tire, mechanical issues and driver error, may have been the cause, but the National Transportation Safety Board has an ongoing investigation.

Nassau County police unions, the John Theissen Children’s Foundation and community members organized the fundraiser — with help from the Islanders, Mets and Yankees, who donated signed memorabilia and tickets — where all declared they were "Daler Strong." Some in attendance wore the now-familiar green ribbons, this time with music notes, as well as clothing in green, Farmingdale High's team color.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder were in attendance.

Jenn Renneisen wore a Dalerette's sweatshirt for her daughter, a former member of the marching band. She said she knew Pellettiere and Ferrari from her daughter's trips to the Pennsylvania band camp every year.

"They were wonderful people, amazing human beings and teachers," Renneisen said. "My daughter's highlight every day was to go to band every ninth period and her favorite memory was band camp every year in Pennsylvania.

While the pain is still raw from the tragedy, the fundraiser served as a way to help the Farmingdale High community as it slowly heals, Koch said.

"Seeing our community come together, especially due to this, it's unfortunate that we were once in that position, she said. "We just wanted to come and support and give back to our community."

Farmingdale High Principal Jed Herman said that as of Wednesday, only one child remained hospitalized.

The outpouring of support, he said, "restored my faith in humanity."

"What I've learned through this tragedy is people are willing to help. When my kids are good, I'm good. The band is a family, they have each other," Herman said. "Kids seem to figure it out. Adults tend to overcomplicate things. And I think in this case, the kids will be OK because they have each other."

Herman said the community held a vigil Tuesday night and the Farmingdale High community is looking ahead to Friday's homecoming game against Baldwin.

"I think that's what people need," Herman said.