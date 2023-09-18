2 killed, 3 badly hurt in separate Sunday crashes on Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre, police say

A 24-year-old driver is in critical condition and the passenger in his car was killed following a one-car crash Sunday night in Rockville Centre.

Nassau County police said the crash scene was in nearly the same location on Peninsula Boulevard that saw another fatal, single-vehicle crash just 18 hours earlier. In that crash, one woman was killed and two are in critical condition, police said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims, pending notification of next of kin.

The Sunday night crash occurred on southbound Peninsula Boulevard, about one mile south of the Southern State Parkway, at 10:35 p.m.

Police said the vehicle involved was a 2006 Mini Cooper that “left the roadway,” striking a tree.

The driver was hospitalized with what police described as “severe” injuries. The passenger died at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear if rainfall from passing storms, speed or road conditions played a role in the crash.

Police said the cause is under investigation.

Police said the prior crash occurred on southbound Peninsula Boulevard at 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

In that incident, police said a 2010 Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old man, left the roadway and struck “several trees,” killing a 20-year-old female passenger. The driver and a 32-year-old female passenger were both hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police said the cause of that crash also remains under investigation.

Peninsula Boulevard is a major connector road between Hempstead and the Five Towns area and between the Southern State Parkway and Sunrise Highway in Lynbrook.

The section through Rockville Centre, south of the Southern State and north of Sunrise, bordering the Rockville Centre Sports Complex and Hempstead Lake State Park, is a divided highway with two lanes in either direction, a grass island median between those northbound and southbound lanes, and mostly straight. However, drivers encounter a sweeping right-hand and then a sharper left-hand curve near the southern end of the lake near Lake Drive.

The posted speed limit for most of that section of Peninsula is 45 mph, while the advised warning limit for the curved sections is 35 mph.