Long IslandNassau

Candle ignites fire in Freeport apartment building, 32 displaced

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

An unattended candle ignited a basement fire Thursday night in a Freeport apartment building that displaced 32 people, the Nassau County fire marshal said. 

Firefighters from six departments responded at 8:46 p.m. to a report of a fire in the two-story building on Columbus Avenue, according to Nassau County Fire Marshal Mike Uttaro said.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze and controlled it in about an hour. There were no reports of injuries.

The building was deemed uninhabitable by the Freeport building department because of smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was offering shelter to those displaced by the fire.

Smoke alarms were activated throughout the building, Uttaro said.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

