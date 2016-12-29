Hempstead Town receives $96G in grants for job training

Hempstead Town has received two state grants totaling more than $96,000 for job-training services.

The town’s Department of Occupational Resources received one grant valued at $75,245 and another for $21,182 from the state Department of Labor, according to town spokesman Mike Deery.

Both grants are to be used to help displaced workers or people not employed in their primary field find jobs in sectors that are expected to grow through 2022, he said.

Those job areas include health care administration, business analysis, information technology, medical fields and web design.

The $75,245 grant is for workers who are both displaced and unemployed, Deery said. The $21,182 grant is aimed at dislocated workers and priority will be given to people in specific categories, such as homemakers, disabled, English-deficient, veterans and low-income residents, Deery said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“These grants are important because they help train people to adapt to the changing job market, creating opportunities for our residents in high-paying career fields,” Town Supervisor Anthony Santino said in a statement.

The Department of Occupational Resources will conduct in-house assessments and referrals for the jobs and contract for the training sessions, Deery said. Training is expected to begin “immediately.”

Residents of the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach will be able to use the programs.