Fire at Omega Auto Body in Hicksville injures several firefighters, police say

Several firefighters were injured after a Hicksville auto body shop went aflame Monday evening, Nassau County police said.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a fire at Omega Auto Body, located at 16 Jerusalem Ave, and saw flames emanating from the building.

The Hicksville Fire Department, along with other fire departments, responded to extinguish the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene. Another firefighter suffered an eye injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

No civilians were reported injured, police said.

The cause of the fire was deemed not suspicious, according to officials. Police said they suspect it was an electrical fire.

An investigation is ongoing, Captain Kevin Lange, of the Nassau County Fire Marshal's office, said.