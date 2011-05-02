Husband admits to beating NYPD brass wife

The husband of a New York Police Department precinct commander pleaded guilty Monday to beating her outside another man's house in Suffolk County.

William Fowlkes, 47, a retired Hempstead village police detective, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation, the Suffolk district attorney's office said.

First District Court Judge G. Ann Spelman issued an order of protection for NYPD Deputy Inspector Juanita Holmes and said she'll sentence Fowlkes to three years of probation and order him to attend a domestic violence program.

Holmes, who was present for the plea, agreed with the end result, the district attorney's office said.

Fowlkes followed Holmes, 46, commanding officer of the 81st Precinct in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, to the home of another NYPD detective and beat her there, breaking two of her ribs.

Fowlkes' attorney, Stephen LaMagna, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.