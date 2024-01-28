Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage evacuated after ammonia leak report

The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center was evacuated Saturday night after a report of a hazardous material leak at the rink, according to multiple Nassau County emergency services.

Nassau County police and the Hicksville Fire Department confirmed that they locked down the area around the rink at 1001 Stewart Avenue in Bethpage to investigate the report of a possible ammonia leak.

There have been no reports of injuries or sickness because of the hazard, according to Nassau police.

Authorities said Saturday night that they could not immediately confirm what kind of leak occurred or even if there was a leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a safer, more ecologically friendly cooling agent to keep the ice cold than chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs. Leaks are not unusual.

Exposure to ammonia can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and prolonged exposure can cause asthma, blindness and pulmonary edema, according to an advisory to rink owners by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

This would not be the first time the water-soluble gas has gotten out at the facility at Bethpage Community Park. In 2010, six people were taken to the hospital after a leak was detected at the center.