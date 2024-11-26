Jericho house fire: 100 firefighters battle flames; 7 people forced to flee

Firefighters from a dozen Nassau County companies battled a late-night house fire Monday in Jericho that officials said displaced seven residents.

Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the blaze at the home on Maytime Court was reported in a series of 911 calls around 10:30 p.m. and responding firefighters from the Jericho Fire Department arrived to find "heavy fire throughout the attic area," causing the call to go to a second alarm.

It took 100 firefighters from Jericho, Westbury, Hicksville, Syosset, Roslyn, Bethpage, Carle Place, Farmingdale, South Farmingdale, East Norwich and Bellmore to battle the blaze, bringing the fire under control in about 90 minutes, Uttaro said.

Four adults and three children were able to "self-evacuate" the home without injury, Uttaro said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention. Those displaced were receiving assistance from the Red Cross, Uttaro said.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office and detectives from the Nassau police Arson Bomb Squad determined the fire was accidental and likely originated in an electrical fixture.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The house suffered serious damage," Uttaro said in an email correspondence, noting "the structure is being evaluated by inspectors from the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department."