Police: Man, 33, dies on LIE at Jericho; investigation underway 

This is the scene Sunday where a man died on...

This is the scene Sunday where a man died on the LIE in Jericho. An investigation closed the roadway for hours, Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

For the second time in the past week, a pedestrian has been killed on the Long Island Expressway, this time in Nassau County.

Nassau police said a 33-year-old man who was apparently walking along the Long Island Expressway was struck by an eastbound FedEx truck and killed at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Jericho. Police have still not determined the identity of the victim — or why he was on the roadway.

Through a spokeswoman, FedEx issued a statement, saying "We are aware of this tragic incident and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends...," the statement said. "We are cooperating with local police in their investigation."

The crash investigation closed the eastbound roadway for several hours Sunday.

On Thursday, Jose Garcia Granados, 28, of Central Islip, was struck on the eastbound LIE near Exit 57 in Hauppauge at about 9:40 p.m., Suffolk police said

In both cases, the drivers remained at the scene and have not been charged.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

