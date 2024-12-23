Police: Man, 33, dies on LIE at Jericho; investigation underway 

For the second time in the past week, a pedestrian has been killed on the Long Island Expressway, this time in Nassau County.

Nassau police said a 33-year-old man who was apparently walking along the Long Island Expressway was struck by an eastbound FedEx truck and killed at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Jericho. Police have still not determined the identity of the victim — or why he was on the roadway.

Through a spokeswoman, FedEx issued a statement, saying "We are aware of this tragic incident and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends...," the statement said. "We are cooperating with local police in their investigation."

The crash investigation closed the eastbound roadway for several hours Sunday.

On Thursday, Jose Garcia Granados, 28, of Central Islip, was struck on the eastbound LIE near Exit 57 in Hauppauge at about 9:40 p.m., Suffolk police said

In both cases, the drivers remained at the scene and have not been charged.

Check back for updates on this developing story.