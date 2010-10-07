Man charged in Elmont car stabbing

A Glen Cove man who police said stabbed his friend "numerous times" in the face, chest and stomach during a disagreement in a car was arrested in Elmont Thursday.

Nassau County police said Michael Milonas, 45, of Pearsall Avenue was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Tuesday attack.

Police said Milonas was in a 2010 Hyundai driving through Elmont with a friend when an argument broke out - and Milonas pulled out a pocketknife and began stabbing the other man. Police said the victim got out of the car at Atherton Avenue and Rockmart Avenue, where Milonas continued to stab him before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not known.

Milonas was to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Thursday.