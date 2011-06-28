Man charged in Hempstead parking lot slay

A Brooklyn man has been arrested in the April fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in a Hempstead fast-food restaurant parking lot, police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ronnie Duren, 41, of Bainbridge Street, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and violation of parole, Nassau County police said.

Duren is charged in the late-night April 16 shooting of Michael Prophet in the restaurant lot at 340 Peninsula Blvd. Police have not revealed a motive.

Prophet, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others suffered injuries from the shots and were taken to hospitals.

"Michael is not the type of person who deserved that," said Glenda Prophet, of Hempstead, Prophet's mother. "Michael was a good boy. He was nice."

Prophet said she learned Tuesday through her son's fiancee that someone had been arrested in connection with his murder. The news, she said, didn't numb the hurt of losing him.

"I thought that it would make me feel better but I'm still sad," Prophet, a retired day care provider, said. "I'm never going to feel better."

Prophet said she doesn't know Duren but is hoping to learn more about what led to her son's death. "I'm trying to understand who this guy is and why he did this," she said.

Police said Duren was arraigned at a hospital after complaining of chest pains. He was ordered held without bail, a Nassau County spokesman said.

Duren remained in the hospital Tuesday evening, the official said.

The Nassau police electronics squad and U.S. marshals assisted in the investigation.