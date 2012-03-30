Man charged with attempted bank robbery

A 22-year-old Dix Hills man was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to rob a Plainview bank in October 2011, Nassau County police said.

James Sullivan was arrested at County Court, Mineola and charged with the attempted robbery on Oct. 18, 2011, at the Chase Bank, 404 Woodbury Rd., Plainview. Police said that at 4:20 p.m. he handed a demand note to a teller, but left with no proceeds.

Sullivan had already been arrested Jan. 10 and was charged with third-degree robbery of the TD Bank, 1040 Jericho Tpke., South Huntington, also on Oct. 18, 2011, according to Suffolk County police.

He was remanded to Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead on $25,000 bail or $25,000 bond. His next court day is April 25 in Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverhead.

The South Huntington robbery occurred about 40 minutes after the attempted robbery in Plainview, police said. In both instances the suspect was captured on surveillance photos, and police at the time said it was the same man.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sullivan was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead and is being held at the Nassau County Correctional Center on bail of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond. His next court date is May 19 in County Court in Mineola.