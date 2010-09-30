Man charged with exposing himself to Baldwin teens

The hunt for a man who police said exposed himself to two teenage girls in Baldwin Monday ended with the arrest of a 35-year-old Wednesday at his home in Hempstead.

Nassau County police said detectives arrested Kieran J. Gomez of Greenwich Street at 7:20 p.m., charging him with two counts of third-degree stalking, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of public lewdness. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Gomez, driving along Grand Avenue near Woodside Avenue, approached two girls Monday at 6:15 p.m. - and began honking his horn and flashing his lights.

When the girls turned, police said they realized the driver, Gomez, was "fully exposed."

Police said Gomez attempted to convince the girls to get into his car. One of the girls yelled, police said - and Gomez fled.

Police did not say what led them to Gomez.