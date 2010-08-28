Mom: Son accused falsely in Lynbrook robbery

The mother of a man accused of committing an armed robbery while dressed in a pink jumpsuit and blond wig said Saturday that her son was falsely accused.

Robert King, 19, of Lynbrook, was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after he appeared in First District Court in Hempstead Saturday.

Outside the courtroom, his mother, Gerri King, sobbed as she accused an acquaintance of her son of committing the robbery and then leaving the clothes at the Kings' house.

"Robbie is very gullible and naive and will do anything," she said.

Police said Saturday they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the robbery.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gerri King said her son was a drug addict but was scheduled to start a treatment program Monday. "I don't know what to do, but I've been trying my hardest to make him better," she said.

Nassau police said that on Thursday at about 1:25 p.m., King - dressed as a woman - entered the C & R Stationery Store at 146 Union Ave. in Lynbrook. Police said he pulled a handgun from the off-white purse he was carrying and demanded money from the cashier.

The clerk couldn't open the register, however.

Store co-owner Zhou Yixin told Newsday Saturday that he was sitting several feet from the cashier when he heard a man's voice. He stood up and saw the robber, but not the handgun.

"He said, 'I'm hungry.' I said, 'You take anything,' " Yixin said, waving to the rest of his store.

According to Yixin, the person opened a cooler and grabbed a bottle of Gatorade, worth $1.50.

Yixin said he never saw the handgun.

The robber fled north on Union Avenue on a light-colored girl's bicycle, police said. Police said they made the arrest after a Lynbrook police officer noticed a girl's bicycle similar to the one used in the robbery in the King driveway.

King's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.