New Nassau tax map verification fee draws court challenge

A Jericho homeowner who successfully challenged Nassau County's $355 tax map verification fee last month has filed a new motion seeking to hold the county in civil and criminal contempt for continuing to collect a reduced fee of $270.

In March 2020, a state Supreme Court justice overturned the county's tax map verification fee, calling it "unlawful and unconstitutional." Nassau appealed, and last month a four-judge state appellate court panel unanimously affirmed the lower court's decision.

The county collects the fee for verifying a property's section, block and lot during real estate transactions. It's a major revenue generator for the county. Nassau budgeted $45 million in revenues from the fee in 2023, and collected more than $57 million in 2021, during the recent real estate boom.

At Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's request, the Nassau County Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, voted on April 24 to reduce the fee to $270.

On Tuesday, Jason Giaimo, attorney for Jericho plaintiff Jeffrey Falk, argued in an appellate court motion that the fee reduction was arbitrary and violated the appeals court's ruling. Nassau needs to conduct a study, survey or analysis to justify the reduced charge for the service, Giaimo wrote.

"This so-called 'new' fee is an artifice and a sham designed solely to evade compliance with the Judgment and the Second Department’s Decision & Order … " Giaimo wrote in the new court filing.

He asked the court to direct the county to "immediately cease charging and collecting any fees … unless and until such fees are approved by the Court."

Giaimo said the county legislature's action was, "in clear derogation of the Second Department’s unambiguous holding that the [tax map certification] fee may not be 'exacted for general revenue purposes' and must be 'tied to the County’s obligation to maintain its property registry.'"

Nassau acted, "unilaterally and without any evidentiary support whatsoever, [and] arbitrarily reduced the fee … ," Giaimo wrote.

Nassau County spokesman Chris Boyle said in a statement Tuesday: “After the litigation was resolved, the County Executive took decisive action to reduce the fee to ensure they reflect the estimated costs of the department of assessment and [the Assessment Review Commission] and are in line with current Supreme Court filing fees.”

In March 2020, state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Brown ruled the fee was "unlawful and unconstitutional."

On April 19, the four-judge panel of the state's Supreme Court's Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department, wrote: "The fees imposed … were excessive and improper, as they were exacted for general revenue purposes and not tied to the county’s obligation to maintain its property registry."

In a statement after the ruling, Blakeman said the new $270 fee was "roughly equivalent to other filing fees including [state] Supreme Court filing fees."

Nassau County Budget Director Andrew Persich said at a legislative hearing he determined the new $270 fee by dividing the total cost to run the Nassau County Assessment Department and the Assessment Review Commission — roughly $24 million — by the average number of real estate transactions requiring the certification, about 85,000 annually.

Giaimo disputed that reasoning in the new court filing: "The Nassau County Budget Director, Andrew Persich, in conjunction with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, created the new $270 fee out of thin air, and now seek to justify it through back-of-the napkin math."

Nassau County Legis. Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) said before the April 24 legislative vote to lower the fee he was, "skeptical that the cost of this additional service or additional step can be possibly justified as the incremental cost of processing each file."

The county legislature passed the reduced fee along party lines, 11-7, with all Democrats in opposition.