Old Westbury car crash kills drivers Michael Colonna and Dora Salmeron, police chief says
A head-on collision at Glen Cove Road and the Long Island Expressway overpass in Old Westbury just before midnight on Saturday left both drivers dead, police said.
Michael Colonna, 35, of Roslyn, was driving northbound on Glen Cove Road in a Nissan Altima, according to police, while Dora Salmeron, 53, of Westbury, was driving south in a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.
“Witnesses report that the Altima was being operated at a high rate of speed and crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic striking the Pathfinder head on,” according to a written statement by Old Westbury Village Chief of Police Stuart Cameron.
Police responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m., according to Cameron.
"Colonna was ejected from his vehicle and was transported by a Nassau County police ambulance to North Shore University Hospital,” Cameron wrote, where he was pronounced dead. Salmeron was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cameron. He said there were no passengers in either vehicle.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
New hope for justice Theresa Cerney's killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney's new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story.
New hope for justice Theresa Cerney's killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney's new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story.