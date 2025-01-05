Old Westbury car crash kills drivers Michael Colonna and Dora Salmeron, police chief says

A head-on collision at Glen Cove Road and the Long Island Expressway overpass in Old Westbury just before midnight on Saturday left both drivers dead, police said.

Michael Colonna, 35, of Roslyn, was driving northbound on Glen Cove Road in a Nissan Altima, according to police, while Dora Salmeron, 53, of Westbury, was driving south in a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

“Witnesses report that the Altima was being operated at a high rate of speed and crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic striking the Pathfinder head on,” according to a written statement by Old Westbury Village Chief of Police Stuart Cameron.

Police responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m., according to Cameron.

"Colonna was ejected from his vehicle and was transported by a Nassau County police ambulance to North Shore University Hospital,” Cameron wrote, where he was pronounced dead. Salmeron was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cameron. He said there were no passengers in either vehicle.