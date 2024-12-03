Omer Neutra, Israeli-American soldier from Long Island, remembered at Syosset memorial service

In the Syosset synagogue where, almost a decade ago, Omer Neutra became a bar mitzvah, he was mourned on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Plainview native’s mother, father and brother were there, along with people he’d gone to school with since kindergarten and the governor, the Nassau County Executive and about 700 others.

It was a memorial service, not a funeral, because the young Israeli-American soldier’s body was not there. It is still being held somewhere in Gaza by the Hamas militants who killed him, Israeli military officials said this week. They said, citing unspecified intelligence, that Neutra, once thought to have been kidnapped and held as a hostage for more than a year since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, had been killed that day.

"Now things are clear, but not as we hoped," said Omer Neutra’s mother, Orna Neutra. She recalled a year of waking up exhausted. "I pled for a sign of life. I didn’t get any. Instead we received, on a daily basis, for over 423 days, signs of hope and life" from friends and neighbors. She thanked them for being "here with us on this unbearable journey."

Addressing her missing son, the 6’ 2’’, beaming boy she remembered made her feel small, she said: "We will miss you forever and love you forever."

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack, and kidnapped 250 more, including children, holding them as hostages in Gaza. Nearly half the hostages were released in a November 2023 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Of the roughly 100 hostages thought to be still in Gaza, Israel estimates that two-thirds are alive. The Israeli military response has killed over 44,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Omer Neutra, a 2019 graduate of a Williston Park Jewish day school, Schechter School of Long Island, had postponed college to enlist in the Israeli Defense Forces. He was serving near the Gaza border, where he was in charge of a small base when Hamas attacked, Newsday has reported. He was one of seven American Israelis believed to have been still held in Gaza, four of whom are now said to be dead.

Neutra’s parents, who spoke to him a day before the attack, have described him as an honors student and the captain of his basketball, soccer and volleyball teams who was active in several Jewish community organizations. In their remarks on Tuesday, they recalled a boy who’d weathered sports injuries and poison ivy on his face, and a young man whose eyes turned red from the desert dust at his border post.

Father Ronen Neutra said that the family spent many of the last 423 days lobbying officials. "Back to Israel, Washington D.C., Doha, Qatar, London ... Chicago, telling Omer’s story, telling the hostages' story," he said.

They were, he said, "so focused that we totally ignored other options, that he might have been killed."

Then "one moment, one knock on the door and it’s over," he said. "How do you internalize that you will never see him again?"

The Neutra family, who have called many times before for the return of the remaining hostages, did so once more at the memorial service.

"Now it’s Israel’s turn to show its love and get him and all his team and everybody else back," Ronen Neutra said.