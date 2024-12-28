Oscar Guzman, of Elmont, arrested in hit-and-run that left pedestrian seriously injured Friday morning, police say

After a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Elmont on Friday, police say they have arrested the driver.

A 57-year-old man was crossing Hempstead Turnpike near the intersection of Locustwood Boulevard just before 7 a.m. when he was struck by Oscar Guzman, 49, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, police said in a news release. Guzman drove off in the SUV, and the victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the police.

Police said they arrested Guzman, of Elmont, on Friday morning. Guzman will be arraigned on Saturday at Nassau County District Court in Hempstead.