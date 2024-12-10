Man critically hurt after he's struck by car in Freeport

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Freeport Monday night, Nassau police said.

The 40-year-old man was crossing West Merrick Road near Guy Lombardo Avenue about 7:09 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Scion, police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, suffered trauma to his head and body and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene; the investigation is ongoing, police said.