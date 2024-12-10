Long IslandNassau

Man critically hurt after he's struck by car in Freeport

Police investigate the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian critically hurt in Freeport. Credit: Jim Staubitser

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Freeport Monday night, Nassau police said.

The 40-year-old man was crossing West Merrick Road near Guy Lombardo Avenue about 7:09 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Scion, police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, suffered trauma to his head and body and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene; the investigation is ongoing, police said.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

