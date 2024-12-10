Man critically hurt after he's struck by car in Freeport
A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Freeport Monday night, Nassau police said.
The 40-year-old man was crossing West Merrick Road near Guy Lombardo Avenue about 7:09 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Scion, police said.
The pedestrian, who was not identified, suffered trauma to his head and body and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene; the investigation is ongoing, police said.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
Heavy rain on way ... Suspected CEO killer charged ... Dire conditions of bridges ... Lighting up the holidays
Heavy rain on way ... Suspected CEO killer charged ... Dire conditions of bridges ... Lighting up the holidays