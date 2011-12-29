Police: Attempted murder charge for driver who hit cop

A Baldwin man is under arrest, charged with attempted murder, after police said he struck an officer with his car in an attempt to avoid being arrested for a minor drug deal Wednesday afternoon in Baldwin.

The officer struck by the car suffered leg and back injuries, Nassau County police said. A second Nassau police officer injured his leg making the arrest.

Police did not release the identities of either officer.

The incident occurred on Lenox Road, west of Grand Avenue, at about 1:15 p.m., police said.

It was then, police said, officers observed a man, identified as Andrew Savary, 23, of 1442 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, approach a car driven by Lavarr A. Cannon, 27, of 1501 Kingston Avenue, Baldwin. Police said the officers, who had an unmarked car but were in uniform, witnessed a drug deal -- Savary buying marijuana from Cannon.

Savary was arrested without incident, police said.

But, police said, when the officers attempted to arrest Cannon he put the car into reverse, ignoring orders to stop, then drove forward -- striking one of the officers. Cannon then continued eastbound on Lenox, striking several parked cars before abandoning his car on nearby Taylor Avenue, police said.

He was arrested a short time later.

Savary was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and was issued an appearance ticket for arraignment on Jan. 23.

Cannon was charged with first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and what police called "several" violations of state vehicle and traffic law. He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.