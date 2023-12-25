2 charged in string of package thefts from front doors in Williston Park

A Queens man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested and charged with stealing multiple packages outside homes Sunday in Williston Park, Nassau County Police said Monday.

Police said they received numerous calls Sunday regarding stolen packages in the area. In each instance, an unknown person walked up to the front door of the location, removed the packages and fled in a Chevrolet, police said.

Police located and arrested Charles Frisoulis, 50, of Elmhurst, and Christine Frisoulis, 55, of Avington, Pennsylvania.

Police said Christine Frisoulis was carrying methamphetamine, a clear glass pipe containing a burnt substance believed to be methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills that were not prescribed by a doctor, police said.

Police also determined that Charles Frisoulis was in violation of an active order of protection. He was charged with two counts of petit larceny, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and criminal contempt, police said.

Christine Frisoulis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of petit larceny.

Both are slated for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.