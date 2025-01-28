Marisa Piazza, of Farmingdale, dies after being hit by Jeep, police say
Nassau County police identified a pedestrian struck in South Farmingdale on Saturday and announced she died at a hospital Monday.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police said Marisa Piazza, 24, of Farmingdale, was walking northbound across Spencer Street in South Farmingdale, Nassau police said. As she crossed the road, a 35-year-old man was driving a 2018 Jeep south on W. Chestnut Street and turning left onto Spencer Street.
The man operating the Jeep struck Piazza, who “suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” Nassau police said in a news release. The driver remained at the scene and an investigation into the matter was ongoing, authorities said.
Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Piazza was declared dead by a physician at a hospital, Nassau police said.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
