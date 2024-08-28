Cops: Three kids hurt in crash on Southern State in Franklin Square

Three children riding in a BMW on Wednesday were injured after the vehicle left the Southern State Parkway in Franklin Square and crashed into a line of trees, the New York State Police said.

Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to the state police.

About 1:38 p.m., the vehicle was heading west on the parkway near Exit 15 with five children inside when it crashed, the state police said.

One of the injured children was flown by helicopter to a hospital while the other two victims were transported by ambulance, police said.

Two other children in the vehicle, as well as the driver, escaped injury, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The ages of the children and the adult driver were not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Authorities said no criminality is expected. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.