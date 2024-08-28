Long IslandNassau

Cops: Three kids hurt in crash on Southern State in Franklin Square

Three children were injured and one was airlifted to the hospital after a BMW crashed into a line of trees on the Southern State Parkway. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports. Credit: NewsdayTV; Jim Staubitser
By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

Three children riding in a BMW on Wednesday were injured after the vehicle left the Southern State Parkway in Franklin Square and crashed into a line of trees, the New York State Police said.

Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to the state police.

About 1:38 p.m., the vehicle was heading west on the parkway near Exit 15 with five children inside when it crashed, the state police said.

One of the injured children was flown by helicopter to a hospital while the other two victims were transported by ambulance, police said.

Two other children in the vehicle, as well as the driver, escaped injury, police said.

The ages of the children and the adult driver were not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Authorities said no criminality is expected. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

By Nicholas Grasso
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME