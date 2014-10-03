Long Beach man charged with murder in shooting outside a public housing complex

A Long Beach man facing a murder charge in a weekend shooting near a city public housing complex is a convicted felon released from prison in April, according to prosecutors and records.

Antonio Webb, 22, of 101 E. Pine St., was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the Saturday killing of Tyrenzo Brown, 28, also of Long Beach. Webb was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Webb was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Thursday before Long Beach City Judge Roy Tepper in a courtroom packed with Brown's family and friends. Webb did not enter a plea.

Webb fatally shot Brown in front of 5 Birch Ct., a Channel Park public housing complex, at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Long Beach police said. Neither prosecutors nor police have given a motive for the killing.

Hours before the arraignment, relatives and friends of Brown and Webb had faced off outside the courtroom in a "minor altercation," said Long Beach Police Lt. Eric Creegen.

There was "pushing and shoving at about 10 a.m.," said Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tagney, who attended the arraignment.

No arrests were made. Tagney beefed up security for the afternoon court session with several police officers outside the courtroom. He declined to discuss details of Brown's killing.

Webb's attorney, Jeff Groder of Mineola, declined to comment. Webb's sister and grandmother attended the arraignment but left without speaking to reporters.

Webb had pleaded guilty to a 2010 felony first-degree robbery charge and was sentenced to 4 years in prison, records show. He was paroled in April.

After the arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Martin Meaney, who is prosecuting the case, spoke to Brown's friends and family, offering his "deepest sympathy" and vowing he would work to get the "maximum punishment."

"This was a pretty coldhearted murder," Meaney told the family. "I can't do this on my own. I know people were out there that night and there's a no-snitch policy on the street. . . . You can talk to me anonymously."

Brown's family, led by a local pastor, then prayed for justice. His uncle, James Hodge, chairman of the Long Beach Martin Luther King Center, said Brown was "kind, lovable" and had two daughters, and a son on the way. "He was so excited that he had a son coming," Hodge said.

Brown attended Long Beach High School and worked construction, said his mother, Sandra Hodge, 48. He was studying to become a dental assistant.

"He just loved life," she said. "He loved to rap. He was very passionate."

With Gary Dymski