Judge to hear arguments as AG tries to block evacuation of Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation residents

A judge will hear arguments today after a request late Wednesday from the New York Attorney General’s Office for a temporary restraining order that would prevent Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation from beginning an "emergency evacuation" today of its more than 300 elderly and disabled residents and force the facility to meet payroll obligations.

Wednesday's court motion came one day after Newsday reported the Woodbury facility, Long Island's second largest nursing home, was planning such an evacuation because it no longer could afford to pay staff.

State Supreme Court Justice Lisa Cairo will address the issue at 2:45 p.m. today in a Mineola courtroom, according to court records.

The state attorney general's office has alleged such an evacuation would be "illegal" and jeopardize the welfare of the facility's vulnerable residents, Newsday previously reported.

The nursing home's administrator, Edline Joseph, said in a letter to staff Tuesday that all personnel would be laid off. Citing the company's "dire financial circumstances, and the freezing of bank accounts and government funds," she said the facility would close Dec. 31, although "we are diligently attempting to reopen the facility under new ownership or postpone the closure."

Paul Kremer, an attorney for Cold Spring Hills, declined to comment Wednesday.

The financially troubled nursing home has been struggling for months to pay its staff, owes more than $50 million to creditors and has been desperately seeking a buyer.

The New York State Department of Health is considering an application for Eliezer Jay Zelman, who owns several nursing homes elsewhere in New York, to become the facility's temporary receiver, taking over all operations, including paying staff, court records show.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant Attorney General Christina Pinnola said in court paperwork that the temporary restraining order "is necessary to prevent the immediate and irreparable injury and harm that would result from uprooting frail and elderly residents under the guise of a purported 'emergency' evacuation, when, in fact, no such emergency exists."

She referenced a "notice" of the planned action she said the facility provided to state health officials Monday evening.

Many Cold Spring Hills residents suffer from dementia or are on ventilators, and the plan puts their health "at unnecessary and imminent risk," including 70 nursing home residents who are considered "hard to place," the court filing also said.

Pinnola wrote that nursing home magnate Bent Philipson, Cold Spring Hills' primary owner, should be ordered to continue paying his staff until state health officials approve a transfer of ownership or closure plan.

Pinnola alleged Philipson and his son Avi Philipson, the nursing home's managing member, have sufficient resources to meet the business' $1.14 million weekly payroll and laying off staff "is a calculated choice, based on prioritizing their financial interests."

Since the AG's office filed a now-concluded lawsuit against the nursing home in December 2022 — charging the facility neglected resident care and skirted state laws through a fraudulent business setup designed to enrich its owners — Cold Spring Hills has transferred $4.8 million to accounts operated by the Philipsons, Pinnola wrote.

"Cold Spring Hills' poor financial condition is self-inflicted and consistent with a plan to pressure DOH to rush to approve a receivership application," she wrote.

The court filing also says Cold Spring Hills failed to file a notice that provides employees at least 60 days' notice before ending their employment and has yet to submit a proper closure plan with state health officials, as required by law. The majority of Cold Spring Hills employees are members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

State health department spokeswoman Monica Pomeroy declined to comment on Wednesday's court filing, citing the pending litigation. She said Tuesday that the nursing home has failed to provide all of the documents needed to consider the receivership application or a potential change of ownership.

Zelman, Joseph and Linda Wickens-Alteri, the nursing home's court-appointed independent health monitor, couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

In April, Cairo appointed Wickens-Alteri and imposed a $2 million penalty to Cold Spring Hills as part of the resolution of the lawsuit.